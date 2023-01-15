Covington FOP accepting applications for $500 scholarship

COVINGTON, Kentucky — "What does living in Covington mean to me?”

Answering that question could help a graduating high school student $500 towards college.

The Covington Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship is open to 2023 high school graduates headed to college. Applicants must be a resident of Covington, have attended school in Covington, or be the dependent of an FOP or FOPA member.

“Due date is July 1 but we encourage students to apply as soon as possible,” said Covington Police Officer Douglas Ullrich. “We look forward to learning about some of the truly exceptional youth in Covington as we go through their applications.”

To earn the Covington scholarship, students must fill out an application found here and write an essay answering, “What does living in Covington mean to me?” The essay should be between 400 and 700 words long and must be original and previously unpublished.

Applications should be emailed to CovingtonFOPScholarship@gmail.com or mailed to:

FOP Scholarship

516 E. 18th St.

Covington, KY 41014

Interested parties can also use CovingtonFOPScholarship@gmail.com to request an application.