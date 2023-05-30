Court docs: Man charged after child used his gun to shoot another child

CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges after a child used his gun to shoot another child in the man's home, according to court documents.

On April 3, a 13-year-old boy was badly hurt in a shooting in West Price Hill, but police released few details about the incident at the time. On May 30, 30-year-old Frank West was arraigned on four charges of endangering children and one charge of negligent assault.

According to court documents, West left a revolver unsecured inside his home. The gun didn't have a trigger lock, nor was it stored inside a storage box or safe; a child in the home got ahold of the gun and accidentally shot another child, documents say.

West "should have known that the child was able to gain access to the firearm," said court documents.

Charges were filed against West on May 22. After his arraignment on Tuesday, he was released on his own recognizance, with no bond set. He is scheduled to be back in court on June 27.