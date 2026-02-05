County to auction Bengals-branded suite furniture in Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — More pieces of Paycor Stadium could be yours if you're the highest bidder.

Hamilton County announced Thursday it plans to auction off pieces of furniture found in suites at Paycor Stadium, following renovations to the suites themselves. This auction is happening a little less than a year after the county sold off 200 televisions removed from the stadium during renovations.

Now, Bengals fans will be able to bid to get their hands on Bengals-branded items like bar stools and chairs.

Beyond that, there are other items available as well, including bar tables, padded stadium seats, bar sinks, beer taps, ice chests and mini refrigerators.

There are also more widely-utilitarian items available, like five-foot, round banquet tables.

The additions could be perfect for anyone crafting a Bengals-themed home bar, or looking to own a piece of Bengals history.

The auction will be held Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Nicodemus Auction Company on Patricia McCollum Way. There will be live, on-site bidding available and fans can bid online as well. Bidding is already open, according to Hamilton County.

The county said the auction includes an 18% buyer's premium on all purchases, an additional 4% fee for credit card payments and all items must be taken from the auction the same day, unless prior arrangements are made.

Hamilton County and the Cincinnati Bengals signed a new lease agreement in August that included $470 million for stadium improvements.

The new lease calls for the county to pay $350 million for dozens of improvements between 2025 and 2027, including elevator and escalator upgrades and replacement of all general assignment seats, Wi-Fi and audio-visual systems. It also calls for renovation of retail spaces and the visiting team locker room.

The Bengals will spend $120 million to renovate club lounges and luxury suites, according to the lease.