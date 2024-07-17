ARLINGTON, Tx — Have you seen it?

Thousands of people are reacting to the National Anthem performance at a popular Major League Baseball event on Monday night.

Ingrid Andress performed at the MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington Monday and the video has gone viral. The performance gained even more attention after the singer posted on Instagram saying she was drunk.

Country singer says she was drunk during viral National Anthem performance at MLB Home Run Derby

People on social media are commenting that the performance was the "worst," "horrific," "a disgrace" and more. The singer even got so many comments on her social media page that she eventually had to disable comments.

Andress apologized in her Instagram post Tuesday saying she plans to seek help in a facility.

The singer went on to say "I'll let y'all know how rehab is, I hear it's fun."

Her post has almost 10,000 comments and over 43,000 likes. Some people commented that the post was a marketing strategy and a PR stunt while others offered their love and support — including American actress Lucy Hale.

ESPN also posted about the performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Country singer Ingrid Andress is entering rehab a day after performing the national anthem at Monday's MLB Home Run Derby. She said she was drunk for her performance.https://t.co/ZMnjYjoK7A — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2024

Andress is a four-time Grammy-nominated country singer with over two million monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to the app, five of Andress' popular songs are the following:



More Hearts Than Mine

Wishful Drinking

Bed on Fire

Feel Like This

Lady Like

Andress planned to release a new single on July 24 called "Colorado 9." Since her post about rehab, she has deleted the release date from her social media biographies.

It is unclear when or if the song will be released.

Andress also canceled her upcoming shows in Nashville and Denver.