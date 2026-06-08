Coroner: Man dies days after paragliding accident

A man has died after a paragliding accident, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner reported the death of 38-year-old Eric Holm, of Norwood, on Monday morning, though the report says Holm died on Friday.

The accident happened on June 3, according to the coroner's report. According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. on June 3 to the Tri-State Soccer Complex on State Street near West Harrison, Indiana.

When troopers got there, they found that Holm had crashed a paramotor, or powered parachute device, and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

ISP said it appears Holm may have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ground and wires, causing serious injuries. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, but he died from his injuries at the hospital two days later, according to the coroner's report.