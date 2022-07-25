Watch Now
Coroner: Man dead a month after his car flipped off I-75

Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 25, 2022
CINCINNATI — A man has died over a month after his vehicle flipped over a guardrail on I-75 and landed on Harrison Avenue below.

According to the Hamilton County coroner's office, 59-year-old Ali Abdu died Sunday from injuries he sustained during the crash.

On June 19, at around 10:32 a.m., Cincinnati Police were called to I-75 southbound for a serious crash. According to police, Adbu, driving a gray Volvo XC90, was driving south on the highway when he hit a black Lexus ES.

After the collision, police said Abdu's Volvo flipped over a guardrail and landed upright on Harrison Avenue.

Abdu was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police said he sustained serious injuries, but said on June 21 that Abdu was listed in stable condition.

Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but excessive speed did appear to play a part in the crash.

