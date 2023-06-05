Coroner: 79-year-old man dies after Newport house fire

NEWPORT, Ky. — A 79 year-old man is dead after a house fire in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
The fire happened Sunday evening on Isabella Street.
Lloyd Redmon was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, the coroner said.
It is unclear how many people were inside the home when the fire started.
Investigators have not said if they know what caused the fire.
