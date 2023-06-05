Coroner: 79-year-old man dies after Newport house fire

NEWPORT, Ky. — A 79 year-old man is dead after a house fire in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The fire happened Sunday evening on Isabella Street.

Lloyd Redmon was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, the coroner said.

It is unclear how many people were inside the home when the fire started.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the fire.

READ MORE

Newport High School begins $3M first step toward renovating 86-year-old football stadium

Newport finalizes $28 million settlement for wrongful murder conviction of man who has since died

Margaritaville resort planned for Newport on the Levee