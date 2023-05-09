Newport High begins $3M first step toward renovating 86-year-old football stadium

NEWPORT, Ky. — The first step toward renovating Newport High School's 86-year-old football stadium has begun, to the tune of $3 million, according to a press release from Newport Independent Schools.

The renovation has begun and the first step is demolishing the existing bleachers. This first phase, which also encompasses the demolition of the rest of the existing stadium, site preparation and the installation of new bleachers, will cost the district $3 million total.

Demolition began on May 4 and should be finished in four to six weeks, according to Dennis Maines, director of facilities and transportation for the district.

"After the demolition has been completed, we will begin the site preparation for the installation of the new 1,500-seat bleachers," said Maines in a press release. "Our goal for completion is generally late September or early October."

Maines said the district is hopeful the Newport Wildcats will be able to play a few games at the new stadium in the coming football season. The team's first home game is currently scheduled for Sept. 22 and Maines said the district hopes that, if all goes according to plan, it can truly be a game held at home.

The existing stadium, built in 1937, failed a building inspection in 2022 that forced the Wildcats to play and practice at Holmes High School in Covington, instead of their own turf, the district said.

Next steps for the renovation will be announced later, according to Newport Independent Schools. That second phase will include building locker rooms, restrooms, a concession stand and installing new field lighting.

To help fund the continuing phases of the project, the district said it will seek private donations through fundraising, though details about that process haven't been released.