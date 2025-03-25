Coroner: 2 Cincinnati residents dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Georgia

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Cincinnati residents are dead after a car crash in Peach County, Georgia earlier this month.

Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks said 17-year-old Mattie Newman and 48-year-old Melissa Darby died after a crash on southbound I-75. Rooks said Newman's father was driving when he lost control and drove off the side of the interstate, hitting a guardrail.

Newman was pronounced dead at the scene. Darby, who the coroner identified as the girlfriend of Newman's father, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Newman's father was also taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The coroner said both Newman and Darby did not have seatbelts on. Newman's father did.