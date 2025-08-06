CPD: 1 man shot, killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) Captain Stephen Bower said.

The shooting took place around just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of W McMicken Avenue and Mohawk Place, Bower said.

There, officers found a man, who has not been identified, in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Bower said.

Bower said they do not currently have any suspects in custody.