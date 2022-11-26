Community supporting Christmas tree farm owners after fire

MORROW — The community is coming together in Morrow to support the owners of Big Tree Plantation after a Monday night house fire that left the family displaced.

Brian and Jennifer Keeton have owned the Christmas tree farm for more than a decade. Brian was at Big Tree Plantation during the fire, but Jennifer and one of their daughters were both at home.

"We lost our girls' one year old pictures that were framed on the wall. We lost things that can't be replaced, but we're thankful, we didn't lose everything," Keeton said.

The fire happened right before the busiest day of the year for the family: Black Friday.

"For whatever reason it's such a tradition for so many to come out on the Friday after Thanksgiving," Brian Keeton said.

The timing of this fire is one reason their friend, Marsha Bradley decided to start a GoFundMe to support the family.

"A fire at any time of year is going to be tragic, but as we know, it's the holidays. Everyone wants to be in their own home to have the comfort, the familiarity, everything that you're used to and that has been taken from them," she said.

Another reason Bradley started the GoFundMe is so the community can support this family that is always doing what they can to support others.

As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000.

As the family starts to rebuild, they're finding hope because of their faith and their loved ones, things they wish anyone in a similar situation will find hope in.

"Things that I thought were really important a few days ago--maybe it's not that they're not important, but it allows you to reset your priorities," Keeton said.

You can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.