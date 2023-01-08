Community honors fallen Colerain Township officer on anniversary of death

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dozens gathered at the Colerain Township Administration Building Saturday to observe the anniversary of the death of Officer Dale Woods.

On January 4, 2019 Woods was directing traffic at a crash site when he was struck by a vehicle. The injuries proved critical, and Woods passed away from his injuries three days later.

The memorial event started with a few words from Police Chief Edwin C. Cordie, III as well as Jim Love, the police department’s chaplain. A moment of silence followed before attendees shared their memories of Officer Woods.

“Dale was a man of few words. He loved his family, his community, his music, and golf,” said Chief Cordie. “Most of our officers didn’t get to work with Dale, but they know Dale. They wear the same uniform, they

drive down Dale Woods Way … they know Dale.”

Woods served Colerain Township for 30 years, first as a firefighter and then as a police officer. He was a Colerain High School graduate and is survived by his three children, mother, and sister., Colerain Police said.

Woods’ sister is also heavily involved in a non-profit organization called The Shield Ohio, a 501(c)3 dedicated to providing immediate resources and financial support to families of fallen officers or officers permanently disabled in the line of duty.