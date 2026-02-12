Club Padel Newtown to bring fast-growing racquet sport and entertainment hub to village

NEWTOWN, Ohio — A new sports and entertainment destination is coming to the Village of Newtown, introducing one of the world’s fastest-growing racquet sports to Greater Cincinnati’s east side.

Club Padel Newtown is scheduled to open in Spring 2026 at 3804 Church Street, becoming the region’s first dedicated outdoor padel facility. Padel is a doubles-based sport that blends elements of tennis and squash and has seen explosive growth internationally over the past several decades.

“Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world,” said Scott Estes, a co-founder of Club Padel Newtown. “It started in South America about 50 years ago, grew rapidly there and in Europe, and now it’s really beginning to take off in the United States.”

Estes said the sport’s appeal lies in both its accessibility and its long-term skill potential.

“It’s very easy to get into, especially for people with a tennis or racquet background,” he said. “But the upside is much higher than something like pickleball. There are a lot of nuances, so it stays interesting for people who really want to improve.”

The Newtown facility will feature four regulation outdoor padel courts with panoramic glass walls, premium turf and LED lighting for evening play.

A clubhouse will include locker rooms, lounge areas and a pro shop, with court reservations available through a mobile app. Programming will include leagues, clinics, private lessons, junior programs, tournaments and open-play opportunities.

Estes said Cincinnati’s strong tennis community makes the region a natural fit for padel.

“Cincinnati has a deep and rich tennis history,” he said. “People are looking for something that’s exciting, new, and familiar at the same time, and padel really fits that crossover between tennis and squash.”

Village leaders say the project aligns with Newtown’s broader redevelopment and connectivity goals.

“Club Padel, together with the rest of this campus, will serve as what we hope people come to know as the gateway to Newtown,” said Mayor Terry Fairley, noting the site’s proximity to the Little Miami Scenic Trail and nearby bike and pedestrian paths.

The club represents the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development. Future phases could include additional indoor racquet sports, expanded padel courts, and fitness offerings, along with food and beverage concepts.

“Just putting courts in isn’t enough,” Estes said. “We’re focused on building a community around the sport — with social events, demo days, clinics, and spaces where people can hang out before and after they play.”

As part of the redevelopment, WagsPark will remain open with a revised footprint, continuing to offer off-leash dog areas, water features, and social spaces while becoming more integrated into the recreation-focused campus.

Membership details, court reservations, and grand opening plans will be announced in early 2026. Interested players can follow @clubpadelnewtown on Instagram or visit CincyRackets.com for updates.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.