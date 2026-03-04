Clinton County teen dies from flu, health district announces

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Clinton County teenager has died from the flu, the county's health department announced Wednesday.

In a release, the Clinton County Health District provided no immediate details, only saying that "our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

This is Clinton County's first pediatric flu death since it began reporting in 2009.

Since the start of this flu season, the state has reported 1,790 flu-related hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio. In Clinton County specifically, officials said they saw 120 flu hospitalizations in 2025.

While flu season typically peaks between December and February, the Clinton County Health District said in its release it recommends discussing getting the flu vaccine with a medical provider, as roughly 90% of pediatric flu deaths in the U.S. this season have happened to unvaccinated children.

Ohio generally reports between one and seven flu-related pediatric deaths each season. Officials announced the death of a Greene County teen, the first pediatric flu death in the state, in December.