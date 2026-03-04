Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clinton County teen dies from flu, health district announces

Flu Vaccination
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Flu Vaccination
Posted

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Clinton County teenager has died from the flu, the county's health department announced Wednesday.

In a release, the Clinton County Health District provided no immediate details, only saying that "our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

This is Clinton County's first pediatric flu death since it began reporting in 2009.

Since the start of this flu season, the state has reported 1,790 flu-related hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio. In Clinton County specifically, officials said they saw 120 flu hospitalizations in 2025.

While flu season typically peaks between December and February, the Clinton County Health District said in its release it recommends discussing getting the flu vaccine with a medical provider, as roughly 90% of pediatric flu deaths in the U.S. this season have happened to unvaccinated children.

Ohio generally reports between one and seven flu-related pediatric deaths each season. Officials announced the death of a Greene County teen, the first pediatric flu death in the state, in December.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Cincinnati public safety departments could face cuts as budget process begins Ace right-hander Hunter Greene leaves Reds camp, scheduled to have MRI on elbow Ohio legislators introduce bill named after woman injured in Cincinnati fight

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Anderson Township! Meet us at Anderson Tap House on March 19th to find solutions, together