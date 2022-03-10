Watch
Clinton County Sheriff: Facebook Marketplace sale was lure for robbery that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Posted at 8:25 AM, Mar 10, 2022
CLINTON COUNTY — Clinton County police have arrested 2 men in connection to a February shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.

Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The caller reported the shooting on U.S. 68 south of Jonesboro Road, in the Midland-Westboro village area.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old C.J. Jones, of Chillicothe, dead from a gunshot wound and a 17-year-old shot in the leg.

On March 3, police announced they arrested 21-year-old Willie Stuckey, of Cincinnati. On March 9, police also arrested 24-year-old Ravae Cook, also of Cincinnati. Both have been charged with murder and are being held in the Hamilton County jail.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said they believe the shooting stemmed from an alleged purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police said the Marketplace listing was likely a scam listing intended to lure someone for a robbery.

"Based on evidence gathered at the scene, it is believed that the transaction involved a substantial amount of drugs in exchange for the vehicle as well as the likelihood that individuals on both sides of the incident were engaged in a gun battle," reads a press release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

