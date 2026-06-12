CINCINNATI — Ten years ago, neighbors in Clifton wanted to create a space to gather together with their dogs — and now, the Pop-Up Puppy Party (PUPPs) is an organized event that happens every month.

"So, it started in the Clifton Plaza where we would make a makeshift dog park and the third Monday of every month from 6 to 8 we'd get together and have the dog park and it just grew from there," Aaron Weiner, who attends the events, said.

Weiner told me that's how the Pop-Up Puppy Party was born — in part, because Clifton didn't have a dog park to gather in.

"It was always a pop-up puppu party, but it was in the plaza, so it really was a pop-up because we'd have to actually make it makeshift," Weiner said. "We actually now have a dog park to have our party in."

Now, the parties are still held, but they've moved to a new home — the new dog park in Burnet Woods.

Watch below to check out the new dog park, and the PUPP events:

Clifton's 'pop-up puppy party' moves to new dog park at Burnet Woods

They happen from 6-8 p.m. the third Monday of each month and continue into the fall.

Cincinnati Parks also gets involved now, setting up a tent with park information and dog swag. There are also drinks for sale to help beat the summer heat and the stress of a Monday.

"I mean, there's nothing like an animal to bring people together," Weiner said. "You know, if I was just walking in the park, I may not talk to people necessarily, but when you're sitting at the dog park, all of a sudden you're talking to somebody, 'what's your dog's name? How long have you had your dog?' You know, it just creates this conversation which I don't think you necessarily have walking on the street."

With a bigger crowd at the dog park than normal during a PUPP, it can be the perfect spot for pet parents and the dogs to make new friends in the neighborhood.

PUPPs are planned at the Burnet Woods dog park from 6-8 p.m. on:



June 15

July 20

August 17

September 21

October 19