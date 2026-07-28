Man indicted in rape case from 16 years ago after recent CODIS hit

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man on multiple charges tied to a rape investigation from 2010, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

On April 11, 2010, Cincinnati police officers responded to the 3900 block of West Eighth Street after someone reported being raped at gunpoint, police said. At that point, police were unable to identify a suspect in the case.

Then, 16 years later, on April 26, 2026, the investigation was re-opened after a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit was received by the Hamilton County Coroner's Library. CODIS is an FBI database tool used by law enforcement to link crimes, find suspects and locate missing people through DNA.

After the CODIS hit, Cincinnati police said 36-year-old Robert Malone Jr. was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on charges of rape, kidnapping, two counts of unlawful restraint, three counts of gross sexual imposition, assault and aggravated menacing.

Malone is currently in the Butler County Jail; court records show on May 22, he was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

There are no court dates scheduled for Malone in Hamilton County currently; he is scheduled for a hearing July 29 in Butler County for the charge he faces there.