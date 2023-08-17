Woman wanted on multiple charges, including human trafficking, connected to overdose death

BATAVIA, Ohio — A woman is wanted for multiple charges, including trafficking in persons, connected to the overdose death of 37-year-old Tabbitha Douglas.

According to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Tara Linville has been indicted on one count of trafficking in persons, two counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one county of compelling prostitution.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Linville's arrest, but she remains at large.

Linville's co-defendent in the case, 58-year-old Roger Graszl, was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges among other felonies in connection with a fatal drug overdose in Batavia.

When Clermont County Sheriff's Deputies were called on May 27 for a report of a woman found not breathing, they discovered Douglas dead at the scene on Otter Creek Drive.

Officials said an autopsy and toxicology report said the cause of death was the "combined toxic effects of acute acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xylazine use."

During an investigation into Douglas' death, detectives found evidence that Roger Graszl provided Douglas with the illegal substance that resulted in her overdose. Officials also discovered that Graszl would give narcotics to "drug-dependent females in exchange for sexual acts."

A grand jury indicted Graszl on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, promoting prostitution and aggravated trafficking in drugs, as well as tampering with evidence, trafficking in persons and aggravated possession of drugs among other charges.

Anyone with information on Linville's location can call the Clermont County Sheriff's Office at 513.732.7510.