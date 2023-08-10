Man indicted for involuntary manslaughter in connection to Clermont County woman's overdose

BATAVIA, Ohio — A 58-year-old man was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges among other felonies in connection with a fatal drug overdose in Batavia.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4200 block of Otter Creek Drive just before 7 a.m. on May 27 for a female who was found not breathing. Tabbitha Douglas, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an autopsy and toxicology report said the cause of death was the "combined toxic effects of acute acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xylazine use."

During an investigation into Douglas' death, detectives found evidence that Roger Graszl provided Douglas with the illegal substance that resulted in her overdose. Officials also discovered that Graszl would give narcotics to "drug-dependent females in exchange for sexual acts."

A grand jury indicted Graszl on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, promoting prostitution and aggravated trafficking in drugs, as well as tampering with evidence, trafficking in persons and aggravated possession of drugs among other charges.

He is currently being held at the Clermont County Jail without bond. Graszl's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Clermont County's criminal investigations division at 513-732-7702.

