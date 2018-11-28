Coroner identifies boater who died in East Fork Lake State Park

WCPO Staff
1:23 PM, Nov 28, 2018

BATAVIA, Ohio -- The Clermont County Coroner's Office identified the boater who died after he fell into a lake at East Fork Lake State Park.

No foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Snell of Williamsburg, according to the coroner's office. 

Snell went missing Sunday evening after his boat capsized. A hunter said Snell had offered a ride to him when Snell saw him with a deer he had killed.

Searchers looked for Snell Sunday evening and Monday with no success. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources using a side scan sonar found Snell's body Tuesday afternoon.

