Coroner identifies boater who died in East Fork Lake State Park

BATAVIA, Ohio -- The Clermont County Coroner's Office identified the boater who died after he fell into a lake at East Fork Lake State Park.

No foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Snell of Williamsburg, according to the coroner's office.

Snell went missing Sunday evening after his boat capsized. A hunter said Snell had offered a ride to him when Snell saw him with a deer he had killed.

Searchers looked for Snell Sunday evening and Monday with no success. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources using a side scan sonar found Snell's body Tuesday afternoon.