EAST FORK STATE PARK, Ohio – A fisherman is missing after his small boat, also carrying a hunter and the deer he shot, capsized in East Fork Lake Sunday evening, an official says.

Emergency crews searched in the darkness for more than five hours, until the search was called off for the night due to inclement weather.

At the scene, an investigator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources told WCPO that the fisherman saw the hunter with his kill and offered him a ride. When the boat capsized, the hunter was able to swim to shore and get help.

Clermont County Sheriff's deputies responded after the call came in at 6:38 p.m. and an extensive search got underway. The Loveland Dive Team was called in, and teams in boats patrolled the area. Ground crews, including a cadaver dog, walked along the banks.

Search has been extensive here at East Fork Lake. From the ground -- crews (including a cadaver dog), are seeing if the boater made it ashore. Multiple boat crews in the water. Overhead, AirCare is helping shine some light on the search area. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/UDtGGNGTzD — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) November 26, 2018

Darkness made it difficult, but an Air Care helicopter helped by shining its lights on the area.

Ohio Task Force 1 also joined the search. But WCPO saw two boats, equipment, a medic unit, and rescue truck leave the area shortly after midnight.

Two boats, equipment, a medic unit, and rescue truck have all been cleared from East Fork Lake. No word from ODNR on when search might pick up Monday. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/IyQkwe9kYx — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) November 26, 2018

There's no word yet as to when the search will resume. As of late Sunday night, it was still considered a rescue, not a recovery.

The names of the fisherman and the hunter have not been released.

The fisherman was wearing a life jacket, the ODNR investigator said.

The ODNR is in charge of the operation.

WCPO will update this story when more information is available.