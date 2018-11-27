Search for missing Clermont Co. boater suspended overnight

EAST FORK STATE PARK, Ohio -- As snow began to fall, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources suspended its Monday night effort to recover the body of a fisherman who fell into East Fork Lake the night before. Officials said they were unsure when the weather would permit them to resume.

ODNR said Sunday night the fisherman and a hunter were in a boat together when it overturned. The hunter swam to shore, but the fisherman was not seen again.

"Boat went down in East Fork," the hunter told Clermont County Dispatch after swimming to shore. "The other guy is struggling. He's still in the water."

Emergency crews, including members of Ohio Task Force 1, searched for five hours Sunday night before calling the search off due to inclement weather.

The search picked up Monday as five boats, each with two officers onboard, and all but one with sonar, went out onto East Fork Lake. According to ODNR's Lt. Aaron Brooks, searchers had discovered the boat but not the fisherman's body when the search ended.