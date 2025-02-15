Union Township resident says mail delivery issues are costing her money

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Tammy Cooper said her experience with the U.S. Postal Service has caused her plenty of headaches over the last few years. But now, it's hurting her wallet as well.

Cooper has lived in Union Township for over 30 years, and this year — for the first time in her life — she didn’t receive her property tax bill in the mail.

“I’ve always gotten in January my tax statement, tax bill,” said Cooper. “It was not coming in and I was getting nervous about it.”

And the bill, to this day, has not come in the mail.

Cooper said she ended up calling Clermont County about her bill in early January and found out it was due the following week. She then had to go pay the bill in person without ever seeing it.

This isn’t the first mail delivery issue Cooper has had. She says it has been going on for years.

For the last three days, she’s checked her mailbox. Each time, it’s been empty.

“They have not come on the road to deliver at all,” said Cooper.

She now takes her outgoing mail to the post office rather than leaving it in her mailbox. However, her experience there hasn’t been better.

“Now, twice, my water bill has gone down there and has not been paid,” said Cooper. “It’s just got lost, they can’t track it.”

The error not only costs Cooper time and stress, but money.

“I would have to cancel the check, which costs money,” said Cooper. “Now I’m going online and paying it, which helps but they charge for that too.”

We reached out to USPS to see why these issues may be occurring for Cooper and were told they are currently working on a statement.