3-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Union Township private pool

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a private swimming pool in Union Township, according to the Union Township Police Department.

In a press release, Union Township Police Department Sergeant Scott Marshall said that the Union Township Communications Center received a call around 5:04 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a possible drowning in the 4100 block of Independence Drive.

Marshall said officers and medics found a child when they arrived at a private swimming pool with people there attempting life-saving measures on the girl.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the child as 3-year-old Maliyah Cink.

The Union Township Investigations Division is investigating into the incident. However, police have not yet released details regarding how Cink accessed the pool.

Additionally, the coroner's report listed a different home address for Cink than the location of the drowning.

Union Township police expressed gratitude to the community members who acted quickly to help Cink during the incident.