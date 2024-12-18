'This shelter is dying' | Clermont County Animal Shelter asking for more money in 2025 amid concerns

BATAVIA, Ohio — For many living in Clermont County, the new year will mark a renewed focus on quality care for the nearly 40 dogs currently housed at their county shelter.

"Keep helping those dogs," Batavia resident Tracey McCullough said during Wednesday's county commission meeting. "Dogs cannot vote. They are nonpartisan, as far as I’m concerned. They need to be helped right away."

The Clermont County Animal Shelter asked the county for around $1.25 million for 2025 — up nearly $230,000 from its current budget. The money will be used for vet bills and to hire additional staff.

Right now, the shelter has four full-time kennel technicians, a chief dog warden and three deputy dog wardens. At last check, the shelter is holding 40 dogs on site — with about 40 more dogs in foster care.

While officials feel positive about the upcoming changes, not all are as sure.

"All we’ve seen is changes and policy adjustments," another Batavia resident said. "Well, policies are great and that’s fantastic that they get written up, wonderful. But actions need to happen. This shelter is dying."

Wednesday morning some residents were upset about the revised and currently unreleased volunteer policy. But acting kennel administrator Angie Livesay told WCPO policy changes are not only for progress but for order.

"I’ve recommended a lot of policies — one of which is the volunteer policy, which came up today," Livesay said. "And the goal of that is to get everyone on the same page."

The Clermont County Animal Shelter will officially post a position for a permanent kennel administrator on Thursday.