'They have newfound hope again' | Church becomes warming shelter to serve Clermont County in dangerous cold

BATAVIA, Ohio — Nearly 50 people are finding refuge from frigid temperatures at an emergency shelter in Clermont County.

One Way Church in Batavia opened its doors ahead of this week’s winter storm and continues to welcome more people each day.

While serving mostly Clermont County residents, Pastor Darrell Schaeffer said they have people coming from Harrison and Adams County too.

Schaeffer and his wife, Terra, have transformed their church into a temporary home for those with nowhere else to go. As the need grows, the couple keeps expanding into new spaces — even setting up cots in the church's sanctuary when they reach capacity.

But the help goes beyond a warm place to sleep. The Schaeffers bring in social workers to connect guests with long-term resources, provide transportation to jobs, and drive people to the local YMCA for hot showers. Terra said the hours are exhausting, but encouraging words from guests have kept them moving forward.

“A lady who’s been living in her car told me she just couldn’t physically stand the cold anymore,” Terra said. “I’ve had a few people admit they were contemplating some really bad things because they felt hopeless and knew they couldn’t survive the cold. But now they have newfound hope again."

Terra said that she feels operating this shelter is their mission from God.

The shelter also has several cribs setup so families can stay together with their children.

"When the kids come and hug your leg and say thank you — it just gives you strength,” Terra said.

Other churches in the area have offered support, helping One Way Church meet the ongoing need.

For now, the Schaeffers said the greatest need is financial donations. The shelter relies on contributions to purchase food in bulk and feed dozens of people every day.

If you’d like to help, donations can be made directly to One Way Church in Batavia.

