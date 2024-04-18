Student charged, suspended after bomb threat at West Clermont Middle School

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been suspended after officials said he created a bomb threat to get out of school.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said school administrators were first made aware of a bomb threat found inside a restroom early Wednesday morning. The note said there was a bomb at an undisclosed location inside the school.

Administrators called the sheriff's office and put the school on a soft lockdown as detectives investigated.

Investigators spoke to the 11-year-old who allegedly found the note, who officials said confessed that he was the one who made the note and put it in the restroom. Officials said the student told them there was no bomb and he just wanted to get out of school.

Detectives confirmed there was no threat as K-9 units from the Miami Township Police Department searched and cleared the area.

The student was charged with inducing panic and taken to the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center. Officials said he has been suspended from school pending further disciplinary processes.