1 killed in Batavia camper fire

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person is dead after a camper fire in Batavia, said Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton.

Crews were called to the 5000 block of State Route 132 shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they discovered a camper that was destroyed. Firefighters said they found a dead body in the debris.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

