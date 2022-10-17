1 killed in Batavia camper fire

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person is dead after a camper fire in Batavia, said Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton.
Crews were called to the 5000 block of State Route 132 shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they discovered a camper that was destroyed. Firefighters said they found a dead body in the debris.
Investigators have not released the victim's identity.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
READ MORE
70-year-old dies one week after fire
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting victims crash car into fire house in Paddock Hills
Fatal fire in NKY being investigated as arson
Watch Live:
WCPO 9 News at Noon