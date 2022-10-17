Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyStonelick Township

Actions

1 killed in Batavia camper fire

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Fatal Batavia camper fire
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 11:14:02-04

BATAVIA, Ohio  — One person is dead after a camper fire in Batavia, said Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton.

Crews were called to the 5000 block of State Route 132 shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they discovered a camper that was destroyed. Firefighters said they found a dead body in the debris.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
70-year-old dies one week after fire
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting victims crash car into fire house in Paddock Hills
Fatal fire in NKY being investigated as arson

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Trial enters sixth week of testimony WATCH LIVE: West Chester quadruple murder trial continues 3 kids, 3 adults rescued from early morning Newport apartment fire

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!