Sheriff's office issues warning after skimming device found on ATM inside a UDF

BATAVIA, Ohio — The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is warning people after a credit card skimming device was found on an ATM inside of a UDF in Batavia, according to a press release.

The UDF is located at 1788 Ohio Pike in Batavia, though the sheriff's office did not say whether they had any information on who may have put it there or hoped to benefit by it.

Skimming devices come in many shapes and sizes and use a variety of technologies to accomplish the ultimate goal of stealing credit card information. Some can fit over top of the card scanning slot on a device, while others can be installed inside of a panel on the back end of the card reader.

Skimmers were a much larger problem before credit and debit cards moved to implementing the chips that are now found in each card, but that doesn't mean the strategy has fallen out of vogue for theft attempts.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office suggests that, before using any particular machine — be it an ATM or a gas pump — people should check the machine:



Look for any loose, crooked or damaged parts

Look for any foreign objects or wires that appear out of place

Look for any graphics or colors that do not appear to match

Anyone who sees any concerning items or parts on a payment machine that seems concerning can report them to the sheriff's office at 513.732.7500.