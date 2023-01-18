Woman dead after shooting in Clermont County, sheriff says

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Clermont County Tuesday night.

Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman unresponsive in the driveway of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the 911 caller's son told detectives his girlfriend was shot by the passenger of another vehicle as they drove on Golden Meadow Court.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. There are no suspects at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

