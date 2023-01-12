District: Possible threat to West Clermont Middle School made by child in Michigan

BATAVIA, Ohio — A possible threat made against West Clermont Middle School has been traced to an 11-year-old child in Michigan, the district said in a letter to parents Thursday morning.

The alleged threat was shared on Facebook in a group called Anderson Township Moms & Friends. The post featured screenshots of a conversation in which a person stated they intended to bring a gun to the middle school.

In the letter sent to parents, West Clermont County Schools superintendent Natasha Adams said the threat was reported to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed the IP address of the child who allegedly made the threat traced back to Muskegon, Michigan.

"According to law enforcement, the family of that 11-year-old assured detectives that he has no access to any weapons and no means to travel to WCMS from Michigan," the letter reads.

There will still be an increased police presence at West Clermont Middle School on Thursday morning "out of an abundance of caution," Adams wrote.