Man dies after house fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 47-year-old man died in the hospital after a house fire in Miami Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane in Clermont County for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the back side of the house.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters entered the home and pulled out Jeffery England. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

