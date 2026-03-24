Sheriff: Batavia Village council member charged with assault after public meeting

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Batavia Village council member has been charged with assault after an alleged incident following a public meeting Monday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a physical altercation happened outside the Batavia Village Administration Building shortly after a public participation session during a council meeting.

Michael Gardner, a member of the Batavia Village Council, followed a resident who addressed the council at the meeting outside of the building and verbally confronted them, according to CCSO.

CCSO said the verbal altercation then escalated when Gardner physically assaulted the resident. Both Gardner and the resident declined medical attention.

Gardner is also a former Batavia police chief.

The sheriff's office did not say what the resident spoke about at the meeting.

We reached out to the village for comment on the situation.

"The matter is under review by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office," a statement from the village said. "Once the review and any related investigation has been completed, any records will be provided to the extent permissible under Ohio Law."

Gardner was charged with one count of assault Tuesday, CCSO said, and was taken to the Clermont County Jail.

He was granted a $7,500 cash bond in court Tuesday and will next appear in court for a temporary protection order, CCSO said.