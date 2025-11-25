Sheriff: 4 arrested for trespassing at former power plant, 1 suspect not in custody

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four men are facing felony aggravated trespass charges after they were caught on the William H. Zimmer Power Station property Monday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The office said they've been enlisted by the property's owners for "enhanced security" after interest on social media has led to an increase in young adults and juveniles illegally entering the property, often to "capture photos and videos for online content."

According to the sheriff's office, the four were caught during a routine patrol of the facility, located near the Village of Moscow in Washington Township.

All of the individuals, originally from Lombard, Illinois, were charged with one count of aggravated trespass. Their ages range from 19 to 22.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a fifth individual involved, whose location is unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

The men are being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail, the sheriff's office said.