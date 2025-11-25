Peebles demolishes historic 110-year-old city hall building over safety concerns

PEEBLES, Ohio — 110 years after its construction, the first building ever to serve as the Village of Peebles' city hall was leveled to the ground on Monday.

Crews began the demolition just days after the village announced on Facebook that it needed to be demolished due to continued deterioration posing a safety risk for people in and around the building.

The announcement was met with dismay from some in town who hoped something could be done to save the building to preserve its history.

Jennifer McCann watched it being torn apart as she worked at the Peebles Flower Shop across the street.

"It's kind of sad when you think about the history because you could see the city hall plaque at the top of it, and it's kind of sad to know you see it go downhill over all those years," she said.

McCann said she understood why it needed to be leveled. As it fell into disrepair, she said she didn't see a way it could be saved.

Mayor Stephanie Harper told us they explored all options to renovate the building ahead of demolition, but the $1 million-plus estimated price tag would bankrupt the village, and the town's efforts to get grant money or private backing came up empty.

"I had the fire marshals come out, and it was leaning toward the road," Harper said.

Harper showed us the legal file they've compiled while attempting to get control of the property from a private owner, including photos showing sections of missing roof, cracks zig-zagging through the back of the building's brick wall, and other disrepair.

A judge granted the village final receivership on Sept. 5, 2025, and the village had already deemed repair to be economically unfeasible.

"We had to remedy the situation, the judge said. The most economical was to tear it down because it costs a lot to rehab old buildings," Harper said.

It's unclear how long it will take to clear the remaining rubble from the property or what will become of the lot once vacant.