OSHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into van in Clermont County

WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a van in Clermont County Monday, OSHP said.

OSHP said the crash happened just after noon on State Route 125 at Crane Schoolhouse Road in Tate Township.

The initial investigation shows that a 70-year-old woman was driving a van eastbound on SR 125 when she tried to turn north onto Macedonia Road and was hit by the motorcycle, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the woman was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle died on scene and has been identified as 20-year-old Brady Mentz, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the crash is still under investigation.

