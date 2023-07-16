Rowers compete for a national title at USRowing Summer National Championship

BETHEL, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 athletes traveled from across the world to compete at the USRowing Summer National Championshipsat Harsha Lake at East Fork Lake State Park.

The four-day regatta determines the national champions for U16, U17, U23, Youth and Open categories.

USRowing Director of Competition Sara McAuilffe said 71 rowing clubs from across 20 states, the District of Columbia and Canada are represented this year.

She added some athletes are competing to develop their skills while others are preparing for the Olympics.

Jeff Blom, president of Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the county is happy to host the summer national championships again after a four-year hiatus. After this year's competition, Clermont County will host the summer national championship again in 2025.

“It’s a huge impact on the local economy. We’re looking at about $2 million dollars in visitor spending,” Blom said.

He said Harsha Lake is a great location to host this type of competition.

“Harsha Lake is fantastic. It’s a flood controlled lake. But, the lanes, all of the athletes and clubs like the course because it’s very fair from lane one to lane seven. There’s not much of a current and it’s protected by the wind at the start. So, it’s pretty even. No matter what lane you're assigned, there’s no bad lanes,” he said.

McAuilffe echoed his sentiments.

“We adore it. This water is fantastic. We have a great area for teams to be able to lay their trailers down, set up tents and again the water. (It has) plenty of room for all of us to fit in,” McAuillfe said.

She said rowing is a unique sport that embodies teamwork.

“It’s unlike anything else, but it’s the most team-oriented sport you will ever find. You’re working with either eight people in a boat, four people, two people or just yourself sometimes and the skill it takes to one have power also make sure that your technique is as close to perfection as possible is what makes a fast rower,” she said.

Sunday is the final day of the competition. Semi-finals for the U23 and Open categories start at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Grand Finals.