Police fatally shoot 1 person in Union Township Monday night

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police fatally shot 1 person in Clermont County Monday night, according to a press release from Union Township police.

Police said at around 8:42 p.m. Monday evening, Union Township officers responded to a 911 hang-up call that came from the 4200 block of Cider Mill Drive.

The press release says when officers arrived, "the incident escalated into a hostage situation."

That hostage situation "ultimately led to" an officer shooting a person, the press release says. It provides no further details about which officer fired, which agency they served or why an officer fired.

The person shot was taken to a hospital by the Union Township Fire Department, where they died from their injuries.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Police haven't said how many officers fired, or how many times the person killed was hit.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been called in to handle the investigation; BCI officers were on scene when our crews arrived Monday evening.

Officials have not provided any details on the person killed, or the incident referenced in the press release.

We have reached out to BCI for more information on their investigation and are waiting to learn more.