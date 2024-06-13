Pierce Township police use 'digital neighborhood watch' program to help solve crimes

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Pierce Township neighbors said they are concerned for their safety after a string of car thefts and break-ins.

"It's pretty terrifying,” one woman said. "It shakes up a lot for sure. Feels like you can't trust anybody."

Police are investigating after a group of at least six people went on an overnight crime spree in the Sedona Ridge neighborhood. A group was caught on video as they stole cars, guns and a credit card early Wednesday morning.

"They broke into several cars, three cars were stolen,” Chief Paul Broxterman said. “One was recovered a short distance away. In all three cars that were stolen, the key fobs are left in the vehicle."

Courtney Sprague lives in the neighborhood and discussed how she felt after finding out what happened on Wednesday morning.

"Uncomfortable," Sprague said. "I have a 2-year-old son and if anybody tries to come to my house, break into anything, mama's instincts are going to kick in first."

Those "mama instincts" prompted her to take some extra precautions to keep her family safe.

"We're clearing out the garage, gonna pull the car in, keep the lights on all night,” Sprague said. "I mean, we've got a ring doorbell but it can only capture so much. So, we might be looking into some extra footlights and extra security."

We spoke with one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous but said she was awake at the time of the break-ins. She didn’t hear anything, but when she checked her security footage and saw people trying to get into their car. Thankfully, it was locked.

"They didn't take anything from our cars, I know a lot of neighbors did get stuff taken," she said.

In this case, neighbors' security footage shows a group of at least six people walking by wearing gloves and masks just after 2 a.m. Access to video like this one can be a game changer when solving crimes.

Broxterman told us about the police department's "digital neighborhood watch" program and how it aims to reduce crime in the area and keep the community safe.

"It saves us time as we canvass an area," Broxterman said.

He's encouraging residents to register any cameras they have at their homes or businesses in Pierce Township. He said the purpose of registering before something happens.

"We already have that database where we know where cameras are that we can access," he said. "So it's that community involvement, everyone chipping in to do their part that really helps us solve many crimes."

Sprague said she will consider registering her family’s cameras.

“Oh absolutely," said Sprague. "If it means helping out the community, absolutely."