PD: Employee stabs person inside Walmart in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A person was stabbed by an employee inside a Clermont County Walmart, according to Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman.

The stabbing happened at the Walmart located on East Ohio Pike in Amelia at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to a police incident report.

Broxterman said two individuals who knew each other got into an argument in the store. One of the individuals was a Walmart employee, police said.

During the argument, the worker pulled out a knife and stabbed the other individual in the stomach, Broxterman said.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. The victim had to have surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Walmart employee has been taken into custody and charged with felonious assault.

Read More:

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after double shooting near MLK park

Woman dead after crashing vehicle into telephone pole

'Complete lawlessness': Bullet narrowly misses woman in alleged Blue Ash road rage shooting