1 dead, 1 in critical condition after double shooting near MLK park

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting near MLK park, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Reading Road and Burton Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday.

CPD said a 41-year-old female died at the scene and a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and rushed into surgery at the hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.

According to police, the person of interest ran through MLK park but is now in custody.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

Police have not said if there was any evidence found at the scene.

According to CPD, the homicide unit is actively investigating the shooting.

