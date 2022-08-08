Watch Now
OSHP: 1 dead after car driven into Ohio River in Pierce Township

Posted at 9:16 PM, Aug 07, 2022
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — One person is dead after officials said a car was driven into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers said search and rescue crews responded to Palestine Street in Pierce Township at around 2:50 p.m. after receiving calls about a vehicle that went into the river.

Joshua Patrick, a sergeant with Ohio State Highway Patrol, said a family was driving two cars back from a football game. One car turned on U.S. 52 from S.R. 749, while another missed the turn and continued across U.S. 52, through a yard and into the river.

The female driving the car was found dead. Officials said it is unclear if the incident was the result of a medical episode. The Clermont County Coroner's Office will do an autopsy.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

