One killed when vehicle crashes into house, sparking fire

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Oho — One person is dead after crashing into a home in Pierce Township.

Both the vehicle and the home caught fire.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning near the intersection of White Oak Road and Merwin 10 Mile Road.

Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright said the driver of the SUV likely went off the road and traveled several hundred yards before crashing into the corner of the house. When fire crews arrived, both the car and the house were in flames. Crews worked for more than three hours to extinguish the flames.

Wright said two people were inside the home at the time of the crash. Neither were injured and were able to call 911.

Pierce Township crews were assisted by Union Township, Central-Joint EMS, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

