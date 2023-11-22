'I don't want to get crazy': Pierce Township man graffitis his mansion in protest against neighbors, police

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clermont County homeowner found an eye-catching way to voice his frustrations with neighbors and community leaders.

Michael Wiggins wrote out words in black paint, plastering the white exterior of his historic 8,500 square foot New Richmond estate on Pond Run Road.

"I usually cut trees down when these people piss me off to get my anger out," he said.

He rolled out the black paint on Monday, and neighbors were quick to capture the shocking sight and share it on social media. Messages like "Stop Bullying Me" and "Falsely Accused" can be seen along with named township officials.

"You push me and push me and push me and push me and I feel like an animal in a cage," Wiggins said. "If I had New York lawyers and stuff and they could fly in on Delta to come in I would, but I don't. So I feel like if I did this, if the right people see it, they'll understand why."

The 65-year-old said he's caught in an ongoing dispute with his neighbors, Pierce Township police and zoning officials.

Court records show Wiggins was charged in January for noise control and criminal trespassing. There have been issues since then, Wiggins said, including a recent trespassing claim on Nov. 12.

He claims he shot a deer on his land but it got away, crossing into his neighbor's property. He didn't follow the deer, but his friend did, he said. His neighbor told police their security cameras captured Wiggins crossing the invisible boundary.

"And the police come and they got the picture of the guy and it don't even look like me," Wiggins said.

Words of protest aren't the only messages found within the black paint. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman's name is on full display too. Wiggins said he's being denied justice as police continue to turn a blind eye to his neighbors' "bullying."

"In my 35 years of policing I've never been subjected to that before," Broxterman said. "But I'm not offended. I know he's frustrated."

Broxterman said he's been trying to mediate with Wiggins and his wife to come to a peaceful solution with the rest of the community. While Wiggins has been accused of trespassing, the frustrated homeowner also claims he's been cited for loud music, but Broxterman said that's not true.

The noise complaints are because of gunshots.

While Wiggins has every right to shoot his guns on his own property, there is a limit to when and how, Broxterman said.

"No one in the area or with this police department is going to infringe on his Second Amendment right," he said. "But he states that he's hunting coyotes, and when you're firing 20 to 30 shots at a time, you know I question are you hunting coyotes or are you trying to create a nuisance to your neighbors?"

Coyotes are nocturnal animals, and typically hunted at night but Broxterman said the Wiggins' gunfire can be heard at any time of the day.

"I think he's doing it no so much to hunt but to cause a nuisance," he said.

Wiggins also painted the name of community development and planning director Eddie McCarthy who oversees zoning matters.

For several weeks, Wiggins said McCarthy had been giving him a hard time about a new structure he built at the back of his multi-acre property. Appearing like a cabin, Wiggins claims it's meant for agriculture and storage.

"They said it's too pretty," Wiggins said. "They say I might live there."

McCarthy confirmed with WCPO that the matter was resolved on Tuesday.

"The only outstanding zoning matter currently in litigation between the Township and Mr. Wiggins was called this morning for a preliminary and permanent injunction hearing. Prior to the hearing, the Township and Mr. Wiggins came to a resolution regarding a structure constructed on the property without zoning permits," McCarthy said in an email. "Mr. Wiggins and his wife have represented to the Township that the structure is being utilized for agricultural purposes. The appropriate permitting has been submitted to the Township."

As tensions persist, Wiggins said he hopes his message is heard loud and clear as he stays focused on getting the estate sold.

It's been on the market for several months.

​"I don't know what more to do than (paint) this," said Wiggins. "Because I don't want to get crazy or anything."