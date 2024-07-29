More than $6.4 million approved for 15 Clermont County projects, including rebuilding of Goshen fire station

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More than $6 million has been approved by the Ohio House of Representatives to benefit the communities of Clermont County.

The funding comes from House Bill 2, the appropriations package where funding is allocated for community projects.

“Most of them are looked at to ensure that the scope of those projects really makes a difference in the village or the township or the county that they're awarded to,” Clermont County Commissioner David Painter said.

The $6.4 million will be distributed to help fund 15 community projects and operating funds for local nonprofit, Child Focus.

County officials, state representatives, and state senators all worked together to advocate for their local communities and get them the funding they needed.

“We want to be able to help them achieve these projects, and so this is just a case where as commissioners, we are committed to providing the planning necessary meetings,” Painter said. “And in this particular case, some advocacy for these kinds of projects, to guide them in a direction so that they can actually meet the goals that they want in their community.”

Of the 15 projects, the rebuilding of Goshen Fire Department (GFD) Station 18 will receive the most funding at $2.5 million. For over two years, the department has been without a permanent building.

“The station was struck by an EF2 tornado, and being a 43-year-old building it didn’t make sense to invest millions of dollars into the building, it made more sense to tear down and build new,” said Ed Myers, Fire Chief for the Goshen Township Fire & EMS.

WCPO Wreckage of the Goshen Towwnship Fire and EMS station 18 from a July 2022 tornado.

Before: Google Earth; After: Barry Fulmer, WCPO 9 Before and after shows heavy tornado damage to and around the fire station in Goshen .

Myers said the funding from House Bill 2 bridges the gap to finally rebuild Station 18 — making it safer for the community as well as including new cancer prevention methods to help first responders.

“We’re doing everything we can with this new station with new types of washers and dryers, the way we conduct business within the station, how the air flows within the station,” Myers said. “We’re able to do that with this new station to reduce those exposures, where at the old station the price would be astronomical to put those things in place.”

Station 18 is set to be demolished in just a few weeks, and officials hope it will be completed by September 2025. The new building will be slightly larger than the original allowing the department to add two new firefighters.

The total construction will be around $8-9 million, the remainder of the funding will come from disaster and insurance funds.

A full list of community organizations receiving funds is listed below.



Project Name

Appropriation

Appropriation Type

Port Authority Request

Goshen Fire Department Station 18 Rebuild

$2,500,000

OTSCIF

$2,500,000

Felicity Veterans Village Housing Project

$1,000,000

OTSCIF

$1,000,000

Milford Five Points Landing Community Center

$400,000

OTSCIF

$2,000,000

Union Township Community Splash Pad

$268,125

OTSCIF

$269,000

Nisbet Park Amphitheater

$250,000

OTSCIF

$600,000

Moscow Ohio River Stabilization, Phase III

$240,000

OTSCIF

$240,000

Williamsburg Township Emergency Services Upgrades

$150,000

OTSCIF

$0

Owensville Historical Society Museum

$132,000

OTSCIF

$27,000

Williamsburg Community Park Trail Extension

$86,770

OTSCIF

$87,000

VFW Roof Repairs Loveland Post 5354

$28,505

OTSCIF

$0

VFW Roof Repairs New Richmond Post 6770

$20,894

OTSCIF

$0

Boys and Girls Club of Clermont

$18,921

OTSCIF

$0

Dan Beard Council Training Center

$150,000

Capital/DNR

$500,000

Child Focus Roof Improvements

$0

$583,000

Batavia Township Park

$139,919

Capital/DNR

$140,000

Miami Township Pickleball

$0

$248,000

Newtonsville Building and Park Improvements

$0

$250,000

Clermont County Agricultural Society

$0

$216,000

Quarry Street Ramp and Dock New Richmond

$0

$158,000

Clermont County Water Main Replacement

$0

$1,750,000

Grant Memorial Building Phase 3

$46,706

Capital/FCC

$50,000

Harmony Hill Carriage House

$0

$34,000

Franklin Township Amphitheater

$0

$96,000

Little Miami Kayak and Canoe Launch Union Twp

$0

$240,000

Milford Farmers Market Shelters

$0

$75,000

Clermont County Pedestrian Connection Loveland

$0

$500,000

Pierce Township Memorial and Park

$0

$279,000

SR 131 and Eagles Way Traffic Light

$0

$900,000

Child Focus FY25 TANF Earmark

$1,000,000

Operating/TANF

$0



TOTAL $6,431,840 $12,742,000