OSHP: Motorcyclist hospitalized, seriously injured after crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Miami Township in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 12:42 a.m. early Friday morning on Mt. Zion Road near Hoffman Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving southeast on Mt. Zion Road when they failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the side of the road. The motorcycle hit a ditch, overturned, then hit a utility pole, OSHP said.

The driver of the motorcycle was the only person involved in the crash; there were no passengers, troopers said. The driver was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital, OSHP said.

According to troopers, the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

OSHP is still investigating the crash.