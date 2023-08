WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the 6000 block of State Route 133 in Wayne Township.

OSHP said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and the driver was killed.

OSHP didn't specify how the motorcyclist crashed.

The identity of the motorcyclist is also unknown at this time.