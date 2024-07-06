OSHP: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after rear-ending vehicle in Batavia

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Batavia, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to State Route 32 near the intersection of Bauer Road in Clermont County.

There, they found a 21-year-old man operating a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was driving eastbound on State Route 32 when he rear-ended a Toyota Matrix that was also going eastbound. After the man hit the Toyota, the motorcycle overturned in the median of the roadway, OSHP said.

The 21-year-old was seriously injured in the crash and was at first transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was then flown by Air Care to UC Medical Center.

He was wearing a helmet during the crash, OSHP said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.