OSHP: 1 person airlifted, 5 others injured in Clermont County minivan crash

CLERMONT CO., Ohio — One person was airlifted and 5 others were injured in a crash in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said a minivan crashed at US-50 near State Route 222, which is fairly rural, around 4 p.m.

There were six people in the vehicle, and all 6 were injured in some way, OSHP said. One of the individuals was also airlifted to an area hospital.

OSHP didn't identify any of the people injured or specify the severity of their injuries.

OSHP said it was a single-vehicle crash, but also didn't say what caused the minivan's driver to crash.

The crash caused both directions of traffic to be closed. OSHP said the road will be shut down for hours.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.