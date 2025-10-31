OSHP: 1 dead, 3 seriously hurt after four-vehicle crash near Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead and three other people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving four different vehicles Thursday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Route 32 near Batavia Township at around 6:18 p.m. Thursday, OSHP said.

Troopers said they've determined that 63-year-old Scott Temple was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger west on SR-32 when he drove off the left side of the road, crossed the median and entered traffic on the eastbound side.

OSHP said as Temple's vehicle entered eastbound traffic, it was hit by a 2018 Chevy Silverado; the Silverado then also hit a 2014 Honda Odyssey. After the Silverado came to a stop, it was hit by a 2000 Honda Accord.

Temple was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, OSHP said.

A driver and passenger in the Silverado were seriously hurt and taken a hospital, though OSHP said their injuries are not life-threatening. The driver of the Honda Accord was also seriously hurt and hospitalized; OSHP also said that person's injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey was not hurt in the crash.

OSHP said the crash is still under investigation; they did not provide any information on what may have caused the crash.